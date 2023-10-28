Big Ten foes match up when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

On defense, Nebraska has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best by surrendering only 313.6 yards per game. The offense ranks 106th (328.9 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Purdue is putting up 23 points per contest (101st-ranked). It ranks 100th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (29.9 points surrendered per game).

Below in this article, we give all the info you need to know about how to view this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Purdue vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Purdue Nebraska 370.7 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.9 (116th) 395.4 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.6 (17th) 138.6 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.1 (21st) 232.1 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.7 (128th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card leads Purdue with 1,617 yards on 149-of-246 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 478 yards, or 68.3 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has run for 296 yards across 50 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Deion Burks has racked up 418 receiving yards on 27 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has put up a 329-yard season so far. He's caught 25 passes on 40 targets.

TJ Sheffield has racked up 308 reciving yards (44 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 716 passing yards, completing 51.3% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 424 yards (60.6 ypg) on 85 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has carried the ball 70 times for 302 yards (43.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's leads his squad with 216 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 37 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has hauled in eight receptions totaling 176 yards so far this campaign.

Thomas Fidone II has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 15 grabs for 175 yards, an average of 25 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nebraska or Purdue gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.