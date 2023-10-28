When the Nebraska Cornhuskers match up with the Purdue Boilermakers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection model predicts the Cornhuskers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Purdue vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nebraska (-2) Over (39.5) Nebraska 26, Purdue 20

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Purdue has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 2 points or more this year (0-3).

Three of the Boilermakers' seven games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).

Purdue games this season have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 10.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The Cornhuskers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cornhuskers are 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Nebraska has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Two of the Cornhuskers' seven games have hit the over.

The point total average for Nebraska games this season is 43.9, 4.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Boilermakers vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 18.7 19.3 21.8 19.8 14.7 18.7 Purdue 23.0 29.9 24.6 34.4 19.0 18.5

