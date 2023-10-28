The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) are welcoming in the Indiana Pacers (1-0) for a contest between Central Division rivals at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield recorded 16.8 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Myles Turner averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Bruce Brown recorded 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell collected 28.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists last season.

Last season, Evan Mobley recorded an average of 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Darius Garland's stats last season included 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists per contest. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Caris LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He sank 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Max Strus collected 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cavaliers Pacers 112.3 Points Avg. 116.3 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 48.8% Field Goal % 46.9% 36.7% Three Point % 36.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.