The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) are home in Central Division play versus the Indiana Pacers (1-0) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this season.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pacers vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN

BSOH and BSIN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-3.5) 224.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Pacers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers had a +441 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They put up 112.3 points per game, 25th in the league, and allowed 106.9 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

The Pacers averaged 116.3 points per game last season (10th in the league) while giving up 119.5 per outing (29th in the NBA). They had a -261 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The two teams combined to score 228.6 points per game last season, 4.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams gave up 226.4 points per contest last year, 1.9 more points than the total for this game.

Cleveland put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.

Indiana compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread last year.

Pacers and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +25000 +12500 - Cavaliers +2500 +900 -

