The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) are big 20.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5). The over/under for the game is set at 45.5.

Notre Dame has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (17th-best with 35.9 points per game) and scoring defense (14th-best with 16.4 points allowed per game) this year. Pittsburgh ranks 19th-worst in total yards per game (320.4), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 27th in the FBS with 325 total yards ceded per contest.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: South Bend, Indiana

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -20.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Notre Dame Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Fighting Irish's offense struggle, ranking -89-worst in the FBS in total yards (310 total yards per game). They rank 41st on the other side of the ball (318.3 total yards allowed per game).

With an average of 29.7 points per game on offense and 22.3 points allowed on defense over the last three contests, the Fighting Irish rank 89th and 87th, respectively, during that period.

Notre Dame has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, registering 200.7 passing yards per game over that stretch (-15-worst). It has been more successful on defense, giving up 159.3 passing yards per game (42nd-ranked).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Fighting Irish, who rank -63-worst in rushing offense (109.3 rushing yards per game) and -22-worst in rushing defense (159 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three games.

In their last three games, the Fighting Irish have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Notre Dame has hit the over once.

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame has gone 5-2-1 ATS this season.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 20.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

The teams have hit the over in four of Notre Dame's eight games with a set total.

Notre Dame has compiled a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

Notre Dame has played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Fighting Irish have a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has recorded 1,838 yards (229.8 ypg) on 131-of-203 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 127 times for 787 yards (98.4 per game), scoring nine times.

Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 39 times for 263 yards (32.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' 356 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 34 times and has totaled 24 receptions and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has caught 16 passes for 355 yards (44.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jayden Thomas has hauled in 15 receptions for 228 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Jordan Botelho paces the team with two sacks, and also has two TFL and 18 tackles.

Notre Dame's leading tackler, JD Bertrand, has 51 tackles, four TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Xavier Watts has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 35 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

