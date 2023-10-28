The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) will look to upset the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 20.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-20.5) 45.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-20.5) 44.5 -1300 +760 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 5-2-1 ATS this season.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Pittsburgh has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

