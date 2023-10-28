The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Defensively, Notre Dame has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best by giving up just 282.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 53rd (414.5 yards per game). Pittsburgh's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, generating 320.4 total yards per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 27th with 325 total yards allowed per contest.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Notre Dame Pittsburgh 414.5 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.4 (121st) 282.3 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325 (23rd) 165.3 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.1 (114th) 249.3 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.3 (93rd) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has recorded 1,838 yards (229.8 ypg) on 131-of-203 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has racked up 787 yards on 127 carries while finding the end zone nine times as a runner.

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball 39 times this year and racked up 263 yards (32.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' 356 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 34 times and has collected 24 catches and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has caught 16 passes for 355 yards (44.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jayden Thomas has been the target of 22 passes and racked up 15 grabs for 228 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec leads Pittsburgh with 818 yards on 57-of-112 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

C'Bo Flemister has run for 282 yards on 68 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Rodney Hammond has racked up 60 carries and totaled 247 yards with three touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield leads his team with 347 receiving yards on 30 catches with three touchdowns.

Jerrod Means has 20 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 326 yards (46.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Gavin Bartholomew has racked up 310 reciving yards (44.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

