Kansas State vs. Houston: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) and the Houston Cougars (3-4) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cougars will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Houston matchup.
Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Kansas State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-17.5)
|59.5
|-900
|+600
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-17.5)
|59.5
|-1050
|+660
Kansas State vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Kansas State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Houston has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Kansas State & Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|Houston
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
