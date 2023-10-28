The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) are double-digit, 31.5-point favorites at home at Beaver Stadium against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Both teams have strong pass defenses, with the Nittany Lions second against the pass in the nation, and the Hoosiers 23rd defending the passing attack. A 45.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Penn State ranks 60th in total offense this year (400 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking best in the FBS with 400 yards allowed per game. Indiana ranks ninth-worst in points per game (17.9), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 96th in the FBS with 29.3 points surrendered per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Penn State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Penn State vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Penn State -31.5 -115 -105 45.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on Indiana vs. Penn State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Indiana Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Hoosiers are accumulating 277.3 yards per game (-103-worst in college football) and conceding 398 (86th), placing them among the worst teams offensively.

The Hoosiers are scoring 12.7 points per game in their past three games (-106-worst in college football), and allowing 42.3 per game (-119-worst).

Indiana is accumulating 157 passing yards per game in its past three games (-82-worst in the nation), and conceding 211.7 per game (17th-worst).

The Hoosiers are -40-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (120.3), and -64-worst in rushing yards conceded (186.3).

The Hoosiers are winless against the spread and 2-1 overall in their past three games.

Indiana's past three contests have all hit the over.

Week 9 Big Ten Betting Trends

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Hoosiers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 31.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Indiana has gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

Indiana has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Indiana is this season when entering a game as the underdog by or more on the moneyline.

Bet on Indiana to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has racked up 914 yards on 60.9% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Jaylin Lucas has rushed 55 times for a team-high 247 yards (35.3 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 29 receptions this season are good for 212 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Christian Turner has racked up 227 yards (on 52 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper paces his team with 285 receiving yards on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley has put up a 224-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 20 passes on 30 targets.

Lanell Carr leads the team with three sacks, and also has five TFL and 19 tackles.

Aaron Casey, Indiana's top tackler, has 52 tackles, six TFL, and three sacks this year.

Phillip Dunnam has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 35 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.