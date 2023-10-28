The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) are major, 32.5-point favorites at home against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team has a strong pass defense, with the Nittany Lions second in the nation, and the Hoosiers 23rd. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Indiana matchup.

Indiana vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Indiana vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-32.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-31.5) 45.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Indiana vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Indiana has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Hoosiers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 32.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Penn State is 5-1-0 ATS this season.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 32.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

