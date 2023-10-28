Indiana vs. Penn State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) are major, 32.5-point favorites at home against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team has a strong pass defense, with the Nittany Lions second in the nation, and the Hoosiers 23rd. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Indiana matchup.
Indiana vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Indiana vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-32.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-31.5)
|45.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- BYU vs Texas
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Oregon vs Utah
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Washington vs Stanford
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Tulane vs Rice
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Georgia vs Florida
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Duke vs Louisville
Indiana vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Indiana has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hoosiers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 32.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Penn State is 5-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 32.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.