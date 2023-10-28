The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) are major, 32.5-point favorites at home against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team has a strong pass defense, with the Nittany Lions second in the nation, and the Hoosiers 23rd. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Indiana matchup.

Indiana vs. Penn State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: University Park, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Beaver Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
BetMGM Penn State (-32.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Penn State (-31.5) 45.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Indiana vs. Penn State Betting Trends

  • Indiana has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Hoosiers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 32.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Penn State is 5-1-0 ATS this season.
  • The Nittany Lions have been favored by 32.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big Ten +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

