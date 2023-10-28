The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) meet a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State ranks 60th in total offense this season (400 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking best in the FBS with 400 yards allowed per game. Indiana's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 17.9 points per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 96th with 29.3 points allowed per contest.

Indiana vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Indiana vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Indiana Penn State 311.7 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400 (75th) 366.1 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.1 (1st) 113.7 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.3 (34th) 198 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.7 (79th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 6 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (13th)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson leads Indiana with 914 yards on 78-of-128 passing with two touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaylin Lucas, has carried the ball 55 times for 247 yards (35.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 212 receiving yards (30.3 per game) on 29 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Christian Turner has piled up 227 yards (on 52 carries) with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has totaled 17 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 285 (40.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley has 20 receptions (on 30 targets) for a total of 224 yards (32 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has thrown for 1,445 yards (206.4 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 61% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes this season.

Nicholas Singleton has 410 rushing yards on 98 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 14 catches for 117 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Kaytron Allen has carried the ball 87 times for 401 yards (57.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's leads his squad with 454 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 receptions (out of 57 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 193 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Harrison Wallace III's 15 catches have turned into 161 yards.

