The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (0-7) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Alerus Center in an MVFC battle.

North Dakota is compiling 356.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks 60th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Fightin' Hawks rank 77th, giving up 368 yards per game. Indiana State has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks second-worst in points per game (10.3) this season and 22nd-worst in points allowed per game (33).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below

Indiana State vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

Indiana State vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

Indiana State North Dakota 251.7 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.1 (65th) 385.9 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368 (69th) 119.9 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143 (67th) 131.9 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.1 (52nd) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has compiled 589 yards on 65.9% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Plez Lawrence is his team's leading rusher with 65 carries for 333 yards, or 47.6 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Justin Dinka has run for 236 yards across 61 attempts.

Harry Van Dyne leads his squad with 378 receiving yards on 25 catches with one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has 25 receptions (on 30 targets) for a total of 272 yards (38.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kevin Barnett's 13 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 103 yards.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has 1,264 passing yards for North Dakota, completing 70.9% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and one interception this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has 499 rushing yards on 66 carries with five touchdowns.

Luke Skokna has collected 148 yards on 31 attempts, scoring three times.

Bo Belquist has hauled in 35 catches for 412 yards (58.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Red Wilson has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 201 yards so far this campaign.

Jack Wright's 13 grabs have turned into 149 yards.

