The Pittsburgh Panthers versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is a game to watch for fans of Indiana college football on a Week 9 slate that includes a lot of compelling matchups.

College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Penn State (-31.5)

Valparaiso Beacons at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl TV Channel: FloSports

Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Alerus Center

Alerus Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Nebraska (-1.5)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-20.5)

