Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Indiana
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is a game to watch for fans of Indiana college football on a Week 9 slate that includes a lot of compelling matchups.
College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week
Indiana Hoosiers at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Penn State (-31.5)
Valparaiso Beacons at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl
- TV Channel: FloSports
Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Alerus Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Nebraska (-1.5)
Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-20.5)
