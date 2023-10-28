Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) will face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) in ACC action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are currently heavy, 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 51.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Wake Forest matchup in this article.
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Truist Field
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-20.5)
|51.5
|-1400
|+800
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-20.5)
|51.5
|-1250
|+740
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Florida State has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Wake Forest is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Florida State & Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
