Gardner-Webb, Bryant, Week 9 Big South Football Power Rankings
With Week 9 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Big South, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th
- Last Game: W 35-32 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: UT Martin
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Bryant
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th
- Last Game: L 25-24 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th
- Last Game: L 17-0 vs UT Martin
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Bryant
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th
- Last Game: L 43-24 vs Bryant
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
