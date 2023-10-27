For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, is Kevin Korchinski a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

  • Korchinski is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Korchinski has picked up one assist on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
