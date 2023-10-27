Should you wager on Connor Murphy to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

Murphy is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Murphy has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

