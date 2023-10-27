Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Eichel and Corey Perry will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, October 27 at 6:00 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-350)
- Total: 6
- TV: NHL Network,NBCS-CHI,SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Chicago's Perry has recorded three assists and two goals in seven games. That's good for five points.
- Chicago's Connor Bedard has posted four total points (0.6 per game), with two goals and two assists.
- This season, Andreas Athanasiou has scored zero goals and contributed three assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of three.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 1-2-0 record this season, with a .912 save percentage (27th in the league). In 3 games, he has 83 saves, and has conceded eight goals (2.7 goals against average).
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- One of the top contributors this season for Vegas, Eichel has eight points in seven games (three goals, five assists).
- William Karlsson is another important player for Vegas, with seven points (one per game) -- scoring two goals and adding five assists.
- Chandler Stephenson has seven points for Vegas, via two goals and five assists.
- Logan Thompson's record is 3-0-0. He has conceded six goals (two goals against average) and made 84 saves with a .933% save percentage (12th in league).
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|4th
|3.86
|Goals Scored
|2
|30th
|2nd
|1.86
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|20th
|30.3
|Shots
|26.1
|30th
|5th
|28
|Shots Allowed
|36
|31st
|9th
|24%
|Power Play %
|6.67%
|30th
|6th
|90%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.36%
|9th
