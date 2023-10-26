Stefon Diggs vs. the Buccaneers' Defense: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT
When the Buffalo Bills clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, Stefon Diggs will face a Buccaneers pass defense featuring Christian Izien. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.
Bills vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers
|101.8
|14.5
|2
|20
|11.88
Stefon Diggs vs. Christian Izien Insights
Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense
- Stefon Diggs has hauled in 55 catches for 678 yards (96.9 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.
- In the air, Buffalo has passed for 1,798 yards, or 256.9 per game -- that's the fifth-highest total in the NFL.
- The Bills' scoring average on offense is 28.3 points per game, third-highest in the league.
- Buffalo ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 35.1 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Bills are airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 34 total red-zone pass attempts (44.7% red-zone pass rate).
Christian Izien & the Buccaneers' Defense
- Christian Izien has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 27 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay has been midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 19th in the league in passing yards allowed with 1,480 (246.7 per game).
- This season, the Buccaneers rank third in the NFL with 17.3 points allowed per contest and rank 11th in total yards allowed with 342.5 yards given up per game.
- Tampa Bay has allowed four players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Buccaneers have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Stefon Diggs vs. Christian Izien Advanced Stats
|Stefon Diggs
|Christian Izien
|Rec. Targets
|78
|23
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|55
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.3
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|678
|27
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|96.9
|4.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|181
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|10
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|6
|2
|Interceptions
