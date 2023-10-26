After the first round at the 2023 Maybank Championship, Thidapa Suwannapura is currently atop the leaderboard (+1600 to win).

Maybank Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards

Maybank Championship Best Odds to Win

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 8:54 PM ET

8:54 PM ET Current Rank: 8th (-6)

8th (-6) Odds to Win: +600

Thitikul Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 7 1 8th

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-7)

3rd (-7) Odds to Win: +600

Grant Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 8 1 3rd

Hannah Green

Tee Time: 9:27 PM ET

9:27 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-8)

2nd (-8) Odds to Win: +700

Green Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 8 0 2nd

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 9:16 PM ET

9:16 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-7)

3rd (-7) Odds to Win: +1400

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 7 0 3rd

Ayaka Furue

Tee Time: 8:54 PM ET

8:54 PM ET Current Rank: 8th (-6)

8th (-6) Odds to Win: +1600

Furue Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 6 0 8th

Maybank Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Thidapa Suwannapura 1st (-9) +1600 Grace Kim 3rd (-7) +1600 Megan Khang 12th (-5) +2000 Yuka Saso 12th (-5) +2000 Maria Gabriela Lopez 8th (-6) +2200 Nelly Korda 22nd (-3) +2500 Ruoning Yin 16th (-4) +2500 Jin-young Ko 22nd (-3) +2800 Xiyu Lin 22nd (-3) +3000 Hye-jin Choi 16th (-4) +3000

