The Washington Wizards are 5.5-point underdogs against the Indiana Pacers in the season opener for both teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN

MNMT and BSIN

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 117 - Wizards 116

Pacers vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 5.5)

Wizards (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.6)

Pacers (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.6

Pacers Performance Insights

Last season, the Pacers were 10th in the NBA on offense (116.3 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (119.5 points allowed).

Last season, Indiana was 24th in the NBA in rebounds (41.5 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (45.3).

With 27.0 assists per game last season, the Pacers were sixth in the NBA.

With 14.1 turnovers committed per game and 14.2 turnovers forced last season, Indiana was 23rd and eighth in the NBA, respectively.

The Pacers made 13.6 3-pointers per game and shot 36.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking sixth and 11th, respectively, in the NBA.

