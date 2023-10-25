Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Capitals on October 25, 2023
Jack Hughes and John Carlson are among the players with prop bets available when the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals square off at Prudential Center on Wednesday (at 7:30 PM ET).
Devils vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has scored 14 points in five games (four goals and 10 assists).
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 24
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 20
|2
|2
|4
|6
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|0
|3
|3
|6
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 12
|2
|0
|2
|4
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Jesper Bratt is another of New Jersey's top contributors through five games, with three goals and six assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Oct. 20
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
Tyler Toffoli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Tyler Toffoli has four goals and two assists for New Jersey.
Toffoli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 24
|3
|0
|3
|6
|at Islanders
|Oct. 20
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Carlson has scored one goal (0.2 per game) and collected three assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with four total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 8.3%.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with one goal and two assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|14
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 13
|0
|0
|0
|4
