Top Player Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 6 on October 23, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 5:07 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Nola Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Nola Stats
- Aaron Nola (12-9) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 33rd start of the season.
- He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.
- Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
Nola Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 4
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 26
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 20
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.
- He has a .197/.343/.474 slash line on the season.
- Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, five home runs, five walks and five RBI.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 20
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|2
|8
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has recorded 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .266/.320/.459 on the year.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.
- He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashing .258/.333/.497 so far this year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
