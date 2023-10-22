Zack Moss Week 7 Preview vs. the Browns
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss has a difficult matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are conceding the third-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 79 per game.
Moss leads the team by amassing 466 yards on 96 rushes (93.2 ypg). He's scored four rushing TDs. Plus, Moss has accumulated 14 receptions as a receiver for 110 yards (22.0 ypg) and one TD.
Moss vs. the Browns
- Moss vs the Browns (since 2021): No games
- The Browns have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.
- Cleveland has allowed one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.
- The Browns have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.
- The 79 rushing yards the Browns give up per contest makes them the third-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.
- The Browns' defense ranks sixth in the league with three rushing TDs allowed so far this year.
Colts Player Previews
Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Browns
- Rushing Yards: 34.5 (-111)
Moss Rushing Insights
- Moss hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in three of his four opportunities this season (75.0%).
- The Colts have passed 57.2% of the time and run 42.8% this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
- He has handled 57.8% of his team's 166 rushing attempts this season (96).
- Moss has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.
- He has 35.7% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (five).
- He has 19 carries in the red zone (51.4% of his team's 37 red zone rushes).
Moss' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Jaguars
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|7 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|23 ATT / 165 YDS / 2 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|18 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|30 ATT / 122 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD
|at Texans
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|18 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
