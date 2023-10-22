Looking to see how the one game with Big Sky teams played out in Week 8 of the college football schedule?. Read on to see results and key players from that game.

Montana State vs. Sacramento State

Week 8 Big Sky Results

Montana State 42 Sacramento State 30

Pregame Favorite: Montana State (-10.5)

Montana State (-10.5) Pregame Total: 59.5

Montana State Leaders

Passing: Tommy Mellott (9-for-14, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Tommy Mellott (9-for-14, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Julius Davis (12 ATT, 110 YDS, 1 TD)

Julius Davis (12 ATT, 110 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Ty McCullouch (4 TAR, 4 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD)

Sacramento State Leaders

Passing: Kaiden Bennett (26-for-42, 234 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Kaiden Bennett (26-for-42, 234 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Elijah Tau-Tolliver (8 ATT, 100 YDS, 2 TDs)

Elijah Tau-Tolliver (8 ATT, 100 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Devin Gandy (5 TAR, 5 REC, 59 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Sacramento State Montana State 434 Total Yards 448 234 Passing Yards 120 200 Rushing Yards 328 2 Turnovers 1

Next Week's Big Sky Games

Northern Colorado Bears at Montana Grizzlies

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

UC Davis Aggies at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Montana State Bobcats at Idaho Vandals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Eastern Washington Eagles at Portland State Vikings

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hillsboro Stadium

Hillsboro Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Idaho State Bengals at Sacramento State Hornets

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hornet Stadium

Hornet Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

