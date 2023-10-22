When the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens go head to head in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think LaPorta will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18 if he scores a TD)

This campaign LaPorta has hauled in 29 passes on 42 targets for 325 yards and three TDs, averaging 54.2 yards per game.

In two of six games this year, LaPorta has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Sam LaPorta Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0

Rep Sam LaPorta with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.