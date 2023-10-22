Will Sam LaPorta Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Sam LaPorta was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions match up with the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Looking for LaPorta's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Sam LaPorta and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, LaPorta has been targeted 42 times, with season stats of 325 yards on 29 receptions (11.2 per catch) and three TDs.
Keep an eye on LaPorta's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Sam LaPorta Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- The Lions have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- James Mitchell (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 7 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Trevor Lawrence
- Click Here for Zay Jones
- Click Here for Damien Harris
- Click Here for Travis Homer
- Click Here for Justin Fields
Lions vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
LaPorta 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|42
|29
|325
|141
|3
|11.2
LaPorta Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|5
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|6
|5
|63
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|11
|8
|84
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|5
|4
|56
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|4
|3
|47
|2
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|11
|4
|36
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.