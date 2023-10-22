Check out best bets as the Detroit Lions (5-1) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

When is Ravens vs. Lions?

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Ravens favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (5.3 points).

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 60.8% chance to win.

The Ravens have gone 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Baltimore has a record of 2-2 (50%).

The Lions won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Detroit has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and won that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3)



Baltimore (-3) The Ravens have covered the spread four times this season (4-2-0).

Baltimore is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Lions are 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

Detroit is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43)



Under (43) These teams average 50.2 points per game combined (including the postseason), 7.2 more than the over/under of 43.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 34 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the point total for this matchup.

One of the Ravens' six games with a set total has hit the over (16.7%).

The Lions have hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 208.8 5 54.5 4

Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 54.2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.