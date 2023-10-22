Michael Pittman Jr. has a tough matchup when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns concede 121.4 passing yards per game, best in the NFL.

Pittman has 40 catches for a team-high 406 yards and one TD this campaign. He has been targeted 60 times.

Pittman vs. the Browns

Pittman vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 121.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Browns defense makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

Opponents of the Browns have totaled four touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). The Browns' defense is first in the league in that category.

Colts Player Previews

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Pittman Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, Pittman has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Pittman has been targeted on 60 of his team's 222 passing attempts this season (27.0% target share).

He is averaging 6.8 yards per target (82nd in NFL play), racking up 406 yards on 60 passes thrown his way.

Pittman has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (7.1%).

With eight red zone targets, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 30.8% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 14 TAR / 9 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 9 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 TAR / 8 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

