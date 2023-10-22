Marvin Jones Jr. is listed as out and won't play in the Detroit Lions' Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Jones' stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Jones has been targeted 10 times and has five catches for 35 yards (7 per reception) and zero TDs.

Marvin Jones Jr. Injury Status: Out

Reported Injury: NIR - Personal

The Lions have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: James Mitchell (questionable/hamstring): 0 Rec Sam LaPorta (LP/calf): 29 Rec; 325 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Lions vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 5 35 9 0 7

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 6 2 8 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 2 2 22 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 5 0

