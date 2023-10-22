The Detroit Lions (5-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Lions

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: FOX

Lions Insights

This year the Lions score 12.8 more points per game (28) than the Ravens give up (15.2).

The Lions rack up 122.9 more yards per game (383.7) than the Ravens give up (260.8).

Detroit rushes for 124.2 yards per game, 26.5 more than the 97.7 Baltimore allows per outing.

This season the Lions have six turnovers, two fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (8).

Lions Away Performance

The Lions' average points scored (25) and conceded (15.3) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 28 and 18.8, respectively.

On the road, the Lions accumulate 383 yards per game and concede 265.7. That's less than they gain (383.7) and allow (285.8) overall.

Detroit's average yards passing on the road (260) is higher than its overall average (259.5). And its average yards conceded away from home (211.3) is lower than overall (221.2).

The Lions accumulate 123 rushing yards per game in road games (1.2 less than their overall average), and concede 54.3 in away games (10.4 less than overall).

The Lions' offensive third-down percentage in road games (43.8%) is higher than their overall average (42.2%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (27%) is lower than overall (33.3%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/28/2023 at Green Bay W 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/8/2023 Carolina W 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Tampa Bay W 20-6 FOX 10/22/2023 at Baltimore - FOX 10/30/2023 Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 11/19/2023 Chicago - FOX

