Scan the injury report for the Detroit Lions (5-1), which currently has 11 players listed on it, as the Lions prepare for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Lions are coming off of a 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans 24-16 in their most recent game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Ribs Out Craig Reynolds RB Hamstring Questionable Teddy Bridgewater QB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jonah Jackson OG Ankle Out Josh Paschal DL Knee Questionable Jerry Jacobs CB Knee Questionable Marvin Jones Jr. WR NIR - Personal Out James Mitchell TE Hamstring Questionable Jahmyr Gibbs RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Brian Branch DB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Sam LaPorta TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kevon Seymour CB Ankle Out Marcus Williams S Hamstring Out Malik Harrison LB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Ronald Darby CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Marlon Humphrey CB Illness Questionable Jayson Oweh OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jadeveon Clowney OLB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Brent Urban DE Neck Did Not Participate In Practice

Lions vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Ravens or the Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions Season Insights

The Lions' offense has been thriving, racking up 383.7 total yards per game (third-best) this season. Defensively, they rank seventh by surrendering 285.8 total yards per game.

The Lions' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL with 28.0 points per contest. In terms of defense, they are allowing 18.8 points per game, which ranks ninth.

The Lions' pass offense has been excelling, putting up 259.5 passing yards per contest (fourth-best) this season. On defense, they rank 18th by allowing 221.2 passing yards per game.

Detroit has been excelling on run defense, allowing only 64.7 rushing yards per game (best). On offense, it ranks eighth in the NFL by putting up 124.2 rushing yards per game.

After forcing eight turnovers (12th in NFL) and turning the ball over six times (seventh in NFL) this season, the Lions have the 13th-ranked turnover margin of +2.

Lions vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3)

Ravens (-3) Moneyline: Ravens (-160), Lions (+135)

Ravens (-160), Lions (+135) Total: 43 points

Sign up to live bet on the Ravens-Lions matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.