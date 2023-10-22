Kylen Granson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts match up against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. All of Granson's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Granson has been targeted 26 times, with season stats of 170 yards on 16 receptions (10.6 per catch) and one TD.

Kylen Granson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Colts have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Alec Pierce (DNP/shoulder): 11 Rec; 149 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Granson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 26 16 170 71 1 10.6

Granson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0

