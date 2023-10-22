When the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns square off in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Taylor hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: -137 (Bet $13.70 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Taylor has run for 37 yards on 14 carries (18.5 yards per game) on the ground this year.

Taylor also figures in the passing game, catching six passes for 62 yards (31 ypg).

In two games, Taylor has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 6 18 0 1 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 19 0 5 46 0

