Jonathan Taylor has a tough matchup when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns allow 79 rushing yards per game, third-best in the league.

Taylor has rushed for 37 yards (18.5 ypg) on 14 carries so far this year. In the receiving game, Taylor has racked up six catches for 62 yards (31.0 ypg).

Taylor vs. the Browns

Taylor vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games The Browns defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Two opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Browns give up 79 rushing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Browns have put up three touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Browns' defense is sixth in the NFL in that category.

Colts Player Previews

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Taylor Rushing Insights

Taylor has fallen short of his rushing yards prop bet total in each of his two games played this season.

The Colts, who are ninth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.2% of the time while running 42.8%.

He has carried the ball in 14 of his team's 166 total rushing attempts this season (8.4%).

Taylor has not found paydirt on the ground this year in two games.

He has four red zone carries for 10.8% of the team share (his team runs on 58.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Taylor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

