Jared Goff will be up against the second-best passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Through the air this year, Goff has collected 1,618 passing yards (269.7 per game), connecting on 141 of 203 attempts (69.5%) for 11 TD throws and three picks. In the ground game, Goff has tacked on 15 yards rushing on 16 attempts, including two touchdowns.

Goff vs. the Ravens

Goff vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 217 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 217 PASS YPG / PASS TD Baltimore has not allowed an opposing quarterback to record 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

Three players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to one quarterback in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in an outing against the Ravens this season.

The 163.2 passing yards per game yielded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is ranked first in the NFL with four passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 240.5 (-115)

240.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has exceeded his passing yards prop total twice in six chances.

The Lions have passed 52.1% of the time and run 47.9% this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

With 203 attempts for 1,618 passing yards, Goff is third in league action with 8.0 yards per attempt.

Goff has thrown for a touchdown in all six games this season, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has 13 total touchdowns this season (65.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Goff has attempted 17 passes in the red zone (28.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 30-for-44 / 353 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 20-for-28 / 236 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 19-for-28 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-33 / 243 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 28-for-35 / 323 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

