When Jahmyr Gibbs takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 7 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Gibbs has racked up 39 carries for 179 yards (44.8 per game).

Gibbs also has 70 receiving yards (17.5 ypg) on 14 catches.

Gibbs has not scored a rushing touchdown in four games.

Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0

