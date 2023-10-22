Will Jahmyr Gibbs Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 7?
When Jahmyr Gibbs takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 7 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Think Gibbs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player?
Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Gibbs has racked up 39 carries for 179 yards (44.8 per game).
- Gibbs also has 70 receiving yards (17.5 ypg) on 14 catches.
- Gibbs has not scored a rushing touchdown in four games.
Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|7
|42
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|7
|17
|0
|7
|39
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|17
|80
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|8
|40
|0
|4
|11
|0
