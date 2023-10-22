Jahmyr Gibbs was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Take a look at Gibbs' stats on this page.

On the ground, Gibbs has season stats of 39 rushes for 179 yards and zero TDs, picking up 4.6 yards per carry. He also has 14 catches on 18 targets for 70 yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Lions have two other running backs on the injury report this week: Craig Reynolds (DNP/hamstring): 24 Rush Att; 89 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 3 Rec; 26 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs David Montgomery (DNP/ribs): 94 Rush Att; 385 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 6 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Gibbs 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 39 179 0 4.6 18 14 70 0

Gibbs Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0

