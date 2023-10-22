In the Week 7 contest between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a TD)

This season Minshew has piled up 8 rushing yards (1.6 per game) on six attempts.

Minshew does not have a rushing touchdown in five games.

Gardner Minshew Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 19 23 171 1 0 2 3 0 Week 3 @Ravens 27 44 227 1 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 11 14 155 0 0 2 1 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 33 55 329 1 3 2 4 0

