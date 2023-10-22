Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has a difficult matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are conceding the fewest passing yards in the league, 121.4 per game.

Minshew has totaled 882 passing yards this year (176.4 per game), including three passing TDs and three picks. On six carries, Minshew has rushed for eight yards, and averaging 1.6 rushing yards per game.

Minshew vs. the Browns

Minshew vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland hasn't let an opposing quarterback total 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Browns have given up one or more passing TDs to three opposing quarterbacks this season.

One opposing quarterback have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Cleveland in 2023.

The Browns have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in an outing this season.

The Browns yield 121.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Browns' defense ranks first in the NFL with four passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Colts Player Previews

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing Yards: 197.5 (-115)

197.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-222)

Minshew Passing Insights

The Colts have passed 57.2% of the time and run 42.8% this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Minshew is No. 26 in the NFL averaging 6.4 yards per attempt (882 total yards passing).

Minshew has completed a touchdown pass in three of five games, but did not throw for multiple TDs in any of them.

He has 21.4% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Minshew has passed 21 times out of his 138 total attempts while in the red zone (33.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Browns

Rushing Yards: 6.5 (-111)

Minshew Rushing Insights

Minshew has not gone over his rushing yards total in any of his two games played this season.

Minshew has no rushing touchdowns in five games this season.

He has two red zone carries for 5.4% of the team share (his team runs on 58.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 33-for-55 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11-for-14 / 155 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-44 / 227 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 19-for-23 / 171 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 9/10/2023 Week 1 0-for-2 / 0 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

