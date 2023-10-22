David Montgomery did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Montgomery's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Montgomery has rushed for 385 yards on 94 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has six catches (10 targets) for 66 yards.

David Montgomery Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Lions have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week: Jahmyr Gibbs (LP/hamstring): 39 Rush Att; 179 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 14 Rec; 70 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Craig Reynolds (DNP/hamstring): 24 Rush Att; 89 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 3 Rec; 26 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Montgomery 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 94 385 6 4.1 10 6 66 0

Montgomery Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 6 14 0 1 19 0

