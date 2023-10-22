Will David Montgomery Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Montgomery did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Montgomery's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Montgomery has rushed for 385 yards on 94 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has six catches (10 targets) for 66 yards.
David Montgomery Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Lions have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week:
- Jahmyr Gibbs (LP/hamstring): 39 Rush Att; 179 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 14 Rec; 70 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Craig Reynolds (DNP/hamstring): 24 Rush Att; 89 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 3 Rec; 26 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Montgomery 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|94
|385
|6
|4.1
|10
|6
|66
|0
Montgomery Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
