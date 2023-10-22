Will Craig Reynolds pay out his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has racked up 24 carries for 89 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Reynolds has also caught three passes for 26 yards (5.2 per game).

Reynolds has one rushing touchdown this year.

Craig Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 7 52 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 10 15 0 2 28 0

