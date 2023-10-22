Will Craig Reynolds Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Craig Reynolds did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Looking for Reynolds' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Entering Week 7, Reynolds has 24 carries for 89 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.7 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has three receptions (three targets) for 26 yards.
Craig Reynolds Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Lions have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week:
- Jahmyr Gibbs (LP/hamstring): 39 Rush Att; 179 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 14 Rec; 70 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- David Montgomery (DNP/ribs): 94 Rush Att; 385 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 6 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 7 Injury Reports
Lions vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Reynolds 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|24
|89
|1
|3.7
|3
|3
|26
|0
Reynolds Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|3
|7
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|7
|52
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|10
|15
|0
|2
|28
|0
