Craig Reynolds did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Looking for Reynolds' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Entering Week 7, Reynolds has 24 carries for 89 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.7 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has three receptions (three targets) for 26 yards.

Craig Reynolds Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Lions have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week: Jahmyr Gibbs (LP/hamstring): 39 Rush Att; 179 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 14 Rec; 70 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs David Montgomery (DNP/ribs): 94 Rush Att; 385 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 6 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Reynolds 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 24 89 1 3.7 3 3 26 0

Reynolds Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 7 52 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 10 15 0 2 28 0

