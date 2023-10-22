Colts vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns (3-2) visit the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Browns and the Colts.
Colts vs. Browns Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Browns
|3.5
|40.5
|-175
|+145
Colts vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats
Indianapolis Colts
- The Colts have played five games this season that ended with a combined score above 40.5 points.
- The average over/under for Indianapolis' matchups this season is 43.6, 3.1 more points than this game's total.
- The Colts have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-3-0).
- This season, the Colts have won two out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.
- Indianapolis has entered three games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
Cleveland Browns
- Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 39.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Browns have covered the spread three times over five games with a set spread.
- The Browns have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they split the two games.
- Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
Browns vs. Colts Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Browns
|19.0
|28
|15.4
|1
|39.5
|1
|5
|Colts
|23.3
|9
|25.3
|24
|43.6
|5
|6
Colts vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends
Colts
- Indianapolis has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.
- In their past three contests, the Colts have hit the over twice.
- The Browns have totaled only 18 more points than their opponents this season (3.6 per game), while the Colts have been outscored by 12 total points (2.0 per game).
Browns
- Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.
- Cleveland's past three contests have not gone over the total.
- The Browns have scored only 18 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 3.6 per game), while the Colts have been outscored by opponents by 12 total points (2.0 per game).
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.6
|44.5
|42.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.0
|23.0
|23.0
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-2
|1-1
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|39.5
|39.8
|38.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.2
|21.5
|20.0
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-1
|0-3-1
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
