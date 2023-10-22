Colts vs. Browns Player Props & Odds – Week 7
Zack Moss will lead the Indianapolis Colts into their matchup against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Several of the best contributors for the Browns and the Colts will have player props on the table for this contest if you are looking to make player prop wagers.
Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds
- Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310
Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds
- Ford Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Gardner Minshew
|197.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Zack Moss
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|-
|Jonathan Taylor
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-106)
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
More Browns Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Amari Cooper
|-
|-
|63.5 (-113)
|Elijah Moore
|-
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|David Njoku
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Deshaun Watson
|225.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
|-
