The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) will look to upset the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 41 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Browns take on the Colts. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Browns vs Colts on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Colts have been leading in three games and have been losing in three games.

The Browns have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 3.2 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 2.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times in six games this season.

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in one game.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Regarding third-quarter scoring, the Colts have won the third quarter in two games and have been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Browns have won the third quarter in three games and have tied two games.

Offensively, Cleveland is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.2 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of six games this season, the Colts have lost the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent four times.

In five games this year, the Browns have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent three times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.8 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Colts vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through six games this season, the Colts have had the lead after the first half three times and have trailed after the first half three times.

At the end of the first half, the Browns have led three times (2-1 in those games) and have trailed two times (1-1).

2nd Half

Digging into scoring in the second half, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, with a 2-1 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in three games (1-2).

Looking at second-half scoring, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games and have been outscored in the second half in one game.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing four points on average in the second half.

Rep the Browns or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.