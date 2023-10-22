In Week 7 action at M&T Bank Stadium, the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the Baltimore Ravens defense and Geno Stone. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Detroit receivers versus the Ravens' secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Lions vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 61.9 12.4 12 52 10.80

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Geno Stone Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads his team with 455 receiving yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Detroit ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,557 (259.5 per game) and third in yards per attempt (7.7).

The Lions' offense has been looking good this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 168 total points (28 per game).

Detroit, which is averaging 33.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 18th in the league.

In the red zone, the Lions have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 17 times (fifth-fewest in NFL).

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 25 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Baltimore has given up the third-fewest in the NFL, 979 (163.2 per game).

The Ravens' points-against average on defense is sixth-best in the NFL, at 15.2 per game.

Baltimore has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Geno Stone Rec. Targets 50 13 Def. Targets Receptions 38 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12 8 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 455 25 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 91 4.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 162 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.