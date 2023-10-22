Will Alec Pierce Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Alec Pierce did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Pierce's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 7, Pierce has 11 receptions for 149 yards -- 13.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 22 occasions.
Alec Pierce Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Colts this week:
- Kylen Granson (DNP/concussion): 16 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Colts vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pierce 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|22
|11
|149
|17
|0
|13.5
Pierce Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|2
|2
|28
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|7
|3
|43
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|2
|1
|38
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|25
|0
