MAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8
Week 8 of the 2023 college football season includes six games involving MAC teams. See the article below to see a couple of the best bets available for standalone wagers or parlay options (according to our computer model), which include taking Bowling Green -7.5 against Akron as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Buffalo vs. Kent State matchup.
Best Week 8 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: Bowling Green -7.5 vs. Akron
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 21 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Miami (OH) +1.5 vs. Toledo
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (OH) by 7 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Ohio -17 vs. Western Michigan
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Bobcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 25.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 8 MAC Total Bets
Over 44.5 - Buffalo vs. Kent State
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Projected Total: 51.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 37.5 - Akron vs. Bowling Green
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons
- Projected Total: 44 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 40.5 - Central Michigan vs. Ball State
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Ball State Cardinals
- Projected Total: 46.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 8 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Miami (OH)
|6-1 (3-0 MAC)
|31.6 / 19.1
|375.4 / 333.1
|Toledo
|6-1 (3-0 MAC)
|36.9 / 20.6
|459.3 / 337.3
|Ohio
|5-2 (2-1 MAC)
|22.9 / 13.4
|333.1 / 243.9
|Buffalo
|2-5 (2-1 MAC)
|26.1 / 32.1
|323.0 / 422.4
|Central Michigan
|4-3 (2-1 MAC)
|22.7 / 30.6
|334.4 / 402.3
|Eastern Michigan
|4-3 (2-1 MAC)
|19.0 / 19.4
|253.1 / 389.0
|Northern Illinois
|3-4 (2-1 MAC)
|24.9 / 22.4
|351.3 / 320.7
|Bowling Green
|3-4 (1-2 MAC)
|19.6 / 26.6
|302.3 / 337.9
|Western Michigan
|2-5 (1-2 MAC)
|24.9 / 36.3
|376.6 / 397.1
|Akron
|1-6 (0-3 MAC)
|15.6 / 27.7
|279.0 / 348.4
|Kent State
|1-6 (0-3 MAC)
|13.4 / 34.3
|273.6 / 381.9
|Ball State
|1-6 (0-3 MAC)
|15.0 / 30.7
|288.0 / 374.9
