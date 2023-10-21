The Davidson Wildcats (4-2) face a fellow Pioneer League foe when they visit the Valparaiso Beacons (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Richardson Stadium.

Davidson has been clicking on all fronts this season, ranking third-best in total offense (491.7 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (261.8 yards allowed per game). While Valparaiso's offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 10th-worst with 260.8 total yards per game, its defense ranks seventh-best with only 259.7 total yards ceded per contest.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Davidson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: Richardson Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Valparaiso vs. Davidson Key Statistics

Valparaiso Davidson 260.8 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 491.7 (9th) 259.7 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.8 (11th) 89.8 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.8 (2nd) 171 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.8 (84th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has compiled 739 yards on 51.4% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Ryan Mann is his team's leading rusher with 45 carries for 194 yards, or 32.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Baret Labus has racked up 35 carries and totaled 128 yards.

Solomon Davis has collected 30 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 433 (72.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has four touchdowns.

Brandon Jimenez has caught 12 passes and compiled 155 receiving yards (25.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Moise Tezzo's 11 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has compiled 908 yards (151.3 ypg) on 67-of-85 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 191 rushing yards (31.8 ypg) on 26 carries.

Mari Adams has 626 rushing yards on 102 carries with nine touchdowns.

Mason Sheron has collected 395 yards on 63 attempts, scoring six times.

Aaron Maione's 268 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has collected 19 receptions and two touchdowns.

Brody Reina has caught 10 passes for 228 yards (38 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mark McCurdy has compiled 15 catches for 167 yards, an average of 27.8 yards per game.

